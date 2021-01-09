Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MRCY. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Mercury Systems from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Mercury Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Mercury Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.70.

Shares of MRCY traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $79.83. The company had a trading volume of 472,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,045. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.22, a P/E/G ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.98. Mercury Systems has a 1 year low of $52.24 and a 1 year high of $96.29.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $205.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.33 million. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Mercury Systems will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.17, for a total value of $161,823.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 259,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,123,588.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,448 shares of company stock worth $968,841. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Mercury Systems by 13.5% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Mercury Systems by 11.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 22,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Mercury Systems by 2.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 96,007 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,437,000 after acquiring an additional 2,422 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Mercury Systems during the third quarter worth $180,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Mercury Systems by 222.5% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 130,025 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,072,000 after acquiring an additional 89,707 shares during the period. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mercury Systems

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, modules, and subsystems in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense prime contractors and commercial aviation customers.

