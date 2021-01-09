Mercury (MER) Market Cap Hits $527,154.45

Mercury (CURRENCY:MER) traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. During the last seven days, Mercury has traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Mercury token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0053 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mercury has a total market capitalization of $527,154.45 and $1,831.00 worth of Mercury was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Mercury alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002467 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000807 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.22 or 0.00022748 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.54 or 0.00104947 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.72 or 0.00440916 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.94 or 0.00219410 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.68 or 0.00048552 BTC.

Mercury Profile

Mercury’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Mercury’s official Twitter account is @darcrus and its Facebook page is accessible here . Mercury’s official website is gojupiter.tech

Mercury Token Trading

Mercury can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mercury directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mercury should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mercury using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mercury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mercury and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.