Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mercury General Corp. is engaged primarily in writing all risk classifications of automobile insurance in a number of states, principally California. The company offers automobile policyholders the following types of coverage: bodily injury liability, underinsured and uninsured motorist, property damage liability, comprehensive, collision and other hazards specified in the policy. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine cut Mercury General from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Mercury General from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.00.

Shares of NYSE MCY opened at $52.27 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Mercury General has a 1-year low of $33.45 and a 1-year high of $55.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 0.36.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.17. Mercury General had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 6.47%. The company had revenue of $942.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mercury General will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.632 per share. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 15th. This is a positive change from Mercury General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Mercury General’s payout ratio is 97.31%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Mercury General by 332.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 15,053 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mercury General in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 54.9% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 37,309 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 13,229 shares during the period. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mercury General in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,222,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Mercury General in the third quarter valued at approximately $896,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.37% of the company’s stock.

About Mercury General

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. It also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, fire, and umbrella insurance. The company's automobile insurance products cover collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners' insurance products cover dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

