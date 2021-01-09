Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Bought by Old Port Advisors

Old Port Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,170 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 505 shares during the quarter. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,389,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,409,000 after acquiring an additional 429,690 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,957,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,015,000 after purchasing an additional 41,706 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 189.8% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 11,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 7,493 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.0% during the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 95,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,421,000 after purchasing an additional 10,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accident Compensation Corp increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 15.1% in the second quarter. Accident Compensation Corp now owns 89,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,958,000 after buying an additional 11,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Sunday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.36.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $83.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $210.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.43. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.25 and a 52-week high of $92.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $12.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a $0.65 dividend. This is a boost from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.10%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

Featured Article: What is a conference call?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.