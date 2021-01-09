Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) Upgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities upgraded Mercer International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut Mercer International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mercer International in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Mercer International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.33.

Get Mercer International alerts:

MERC opened at $11.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $742.99 million, a P/E ratio of -9.56 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.95. Mercer International has a 1-year low of $5.77 and a 1-year high of $13.44.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $333.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.34 million. Mercer International had a negative return on equity of 14.04% and a negative net margin of 5.68%. The company’s revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. Research analysts expect that Mercer International will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Mercer International stock. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 109,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Mercer International as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

Mercer International Company Profile

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp in Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It also generates and sells green energy produced from biomass cogeneration power plant to third party utilities.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Mercer International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercer International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.