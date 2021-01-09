Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $33.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.32% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Mercantile Bank Corporation serves businesses and consumers across Grand Rapids and Kent County with a full range of mortgage, lending, deposit and checking products and services in a friendly, hometown banking environment. “

Get Mercantile Bank alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on MBWM. ValuEngine raised shares of Mercantile Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Mercantile Bank from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Mercantile Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Mercantile Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.50.

Shares of MBWM stock opened at $28.37 on Friday. Mercantile Bank has a 12-month low of $17.09 and a 12-month high of $37.15. The company has a market capitalization of $460.56 million, a P/E ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.24. Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 23.02% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The firm had revenue of $42.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.17 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Mercantile Bank will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Robert T. Worthington sold 3,500 shares of Mercantile Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $87,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $221,503.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mercantile Bank during the third quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 2.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mercantile Bank in the third quarter worth $466,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 25.8% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 44,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 9,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 100.3% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 19,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 9,599 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.36% of the company’s stock.

Mercantile Bank Company Profile

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services for small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: Neutral Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mercantile Bank (MBWM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mercantile Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercantile Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.