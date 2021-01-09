Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Macquarie

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Macquarie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $20.00 target price on the stock. Macquarie’s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.05% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $24.60 to $18.70 in a report on Monday, September 21st. BidaskClub raised Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. BOCOM International assumed coverage on Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a report on Friday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.39.

Shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment stock opened at $18.51 on Thursday. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a 1 year low of $10.81 and a 1 year high of $25.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.86 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.52.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.25. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 45.84% and a negative net margin of 37.56%. The company had revenue of $212.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.78 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Melco Resorts & Entertainment will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLCO. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 8.2% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the third quarter valued at about $176,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the third quarter valued at about $177,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the third quarter valued at about $177,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the second quarter valued at about $184,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.92% of the company’s stock.

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

