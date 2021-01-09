MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) Lowered to “Sell” at BidaskClub

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of MEI Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MEI Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. ValuEngine raised MEI Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on MEI Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MEI Pharma in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MEI Pharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.29.

Shares of MEI Pharma stock opened at $3.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $342.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.00. MEI Pharma has a 1-year low of $0.72 and a 1-year high of $4.46.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $3.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 million. MEI Pharma had a negative net margin of 142.81% and a negative return on equity of 33.55%. As a group, equities analysts expect that MEI Pharma will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in MEI Pharma by 221.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 338,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 232,987 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of MEI Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,237,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in MEI Pharma by 30.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 364,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 85,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in MEI Pharma by 5.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,807,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,854,000 after purchasing an additional 248,718 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.58% of the company’s stock.

MEI Pharma

MEI Pharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma, as well as in Phase Ib multi-arm trial to treat B-cell malignancies; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

