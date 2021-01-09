MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.08 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) will announce sales of $2.08 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for MEI Pharma’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.75 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.20 million. MEI Pharma posted sales of $1.01 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 105.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that MEI Pharma will report full-year sales of $9.65 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.98 million to $15.08 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $60.90 million, with estimates ranging from $38.40 million to $81.11 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for MEI Pharma.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $3.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 million. MEI Pharma had a negative net margin of 142.81% and a negative return on equity of 33.55%.

MEIP has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded MEI Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. BidaskClub lowered MEI Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on MEI Pharma in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered MEI Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MEI Pharma in a report on Monday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.29.

Shares of NASDAQ MEIP traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,508,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,004,595. The company has a market capitalization of $342.07 million, a PE ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 1.71. MEI Pharma has a 1-year low of $0.72 and a 1-year high of $4.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in MEI Pharma in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in MEI Pharma in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in MEI Pharma in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in MEI Pharma in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in MEI Pharma in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. 54.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MEI Pharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma, as well as in Phase Ib multi-arm trial to treat B-cell malignancies; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

