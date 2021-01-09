Meggitt PLC (MGGT.L) (LON:MGGT) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $330.33

Meggitt PLC (MGGT.L) (LON:MGGT)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $330.33 and traded as high as $475.90. Meggitt PLC (MGGT.L) shares last traded at $460.50, with a volume of 1,723,832 shares trading hands.

Separately, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 430 ($5.62) target price on shares of Meggitt PLC (MGGT.L) in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 344.67 ($4.50).

The firm has a market cap of £3.50 billion and a PE ratio of -19.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.00, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 437.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 331.15.

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Airframe Systems, Engine Systems, Energy & Equipment, and Services & Support. It offers ice protection products, radomes, and structures; air data and flight display products; brake control and tyre pressure monitoring systems, and wheels and brakes; engine health and vibration monitors, H2/O2 analyzers, and turbine monitoring and protection products; and aircraft cameras and security systems, and wireless aircraft systems.

