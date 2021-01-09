Megaworld (OTCMKTS:MGAWY) Stock Price Down 14.2%

Megaworld Co. (OTCMKTS:MGAWY) dropped 14.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $15.69 and last traded at $15.69. Approximately 201 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 201 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.28.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.1556 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 16th. This represents a yield of 0.92%.

Megaworld Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and leases real estate properties in the Philippines. It operates through Real Estate, Rental, Hotel Operations, and Corporate and Others segments. It develops mixed-use planned communities or townships, including residential, commercial, office, leisure, entertainment, and educational/training components.

