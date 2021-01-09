Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MFAC) Director Buys $21,424.32 in Stock

Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MFAC) Director Andrew J. Dunklau bought 2,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.38 per share, for a total transaction of $21,424.32. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,424.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE MFAC traded down $1.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.67. 199,779 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,199. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.69. Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $10.05 and a 12-month high of $15.51.

Separately, Northland Securities began coverage on Megalith Financial Acquisition in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Megalith Financial Acquisition stock. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MFAC) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.49% of Megalith Financial Acquisition worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 35.29% of the company’s stock.

Megalith Financial Acquisition Company Profile

Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses on companies in the financial services industry or businesses providing technological services to the financial industry.

