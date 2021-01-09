McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) Price Target Raised to $2.00 at Roth Capital

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) had its target price lifted by Roth Capital from $1.90 to $2.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded McEwen Mining from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded McEwen Mining from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $2.31.

MUX stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.00. The stock had a trading volume of 6,909,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,639,869. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $406.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 0.93. McEwen Mining has a twelve month low of $0.53 and a twelve month high of $1.53.

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $27.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.60 million. McEwen Mining had a negative return on equity of 16.86% and a negative net margin of 140.63%. On average, equities analysts predict that McEwen Mining will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of McEwen Mining by 28,251.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 25,991 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of McEwen Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of McEwen Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McEwen Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McEwen Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.14% of the company’s stock.

About McEwen Mining

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

