Maxus Realty Trust (OTCMKTS:MRTI) Shares Down 0.5%

Maxus Realty Trust, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRTI) dropped 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $130.40 and last traded at $130.40. Approximately 50 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 310 shares. The stock had previously closed at $131.00.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Maxus Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $136.28 and a 200-day moving average of $133.74.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th.

Maxus Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate investment trust (REIT), makes equity investments in real estate properties in the United States. The company primarily invests in multifamily housing properties. As of June 30, 2005, it operated eight apartment communities. The company has elected to be treated as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code of 1986 and would not be subject to federal income tax, if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its shareholders.

