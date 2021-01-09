MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.30.

Shares of MXL stock opened at $37.25 on Thursday. MaxLinear has a 1 year low of $7.79 and a 1 year high of $38.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.30 and its 200-day moving average is $26.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.26, a PEG ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.19. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 23.18% and a positive return on equity of 3.25%. The company had revenue of $156.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. MaxLinear’s quarterly revenue was up 95.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MaxLinear will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 4,455 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total transaction of $116,676.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 103,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,713,231.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Connie H. Kwong sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,169 shares of company stock valued at $2,549,357 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.19% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MaxLinear by 2.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,159,392 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $153,640,000 after acquiring an additional 143,708 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in MaxLinear by 4.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,575,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,852,000 after purchasing an additional 117,059 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in MaxLinear by 31.8% during the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,095,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,457,000 after purchasing an additional 264,501 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in MaxLinear by 2.4% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,002,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,305,000 after purchasing an additional 23,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in MaxLinear by 3.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 888,432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,066,000 after purchasing an additional 30,352 shares during the last quarter. 77.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MaxLinear

MaxLinear, Inc provides radio-frequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. The company offers various semiconductor products, such as RF receivers and RF receiver SoCs, wireless infrastructure backhaul RF receivers and modem SoCs, laser modulator drivers, transimpedance amplifiers, clock and data recovery circuits, interface solutions, power management products, and data encryption and compression products.

