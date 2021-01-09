MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) CEO Sells $1,295,157.60 in Stock

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 35,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.34, for a total value of $1,295,157.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,482,643.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Kishore Seendripu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 8th, Kishore Seendripu sold 8,910 shares of MaxLinear stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $334,392.30.

On Wednesday, December 16th, Kishore Seendripu sold 4,455 shares of MaxLinear stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total value of $139,575.15.

On Monday, December 14th, Kishore Seendripu sold 4,455 shares of MaxLinear stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.44, for a total value of $135,610.20.

On Thursday, November 12th, Kishore Seendripu sold 4,455 shares of MaxLinear stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total value of $119,215.80.

On Tuesday, November 10th, Kishore Seendripu sold 4,455 shares of MaxLinear stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total value of $116,676.45.

MaxLinear stock opened at $37.25 on Friday. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.79 and a 1-year high of $38.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -33.26, a P/E/G ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.92.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.19. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 3.25% and a negative net margin of 23.18%. The company had revenue of $156.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. MaxLinear’s quarterly revenue was up 95.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MXL. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MaxLinear by 3,537.3% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 556,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,943,000 after purchasing an additional 541,200 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of MaxLinear during the third quarter worth about $12,299,000. Polar Capital LLP purchased a new position in shares of MaxLinear during the third quarter worth about $9,670,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 31.8% during the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,095,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,457,000 after buying an additional 264,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 389.3% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 308,764 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,176,000 after buying an additional 245,664 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on MaxLinear from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on MaxLinear from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on MaxLinear from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. BidaskClub lowered MaxLinear from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on MaxLinear from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.30.

MaxLinear Company Profile

MaxLinear, Inc provides radio-frequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. The company offers various semiconductor products, such as RF receivers and RF receiver SoCs, wireless infrastructure backhaul RF receivers and modem SoCs, laser modulator drivers, transimpedance amplifiers, clock and data recovery circuits, interface solutions, power management products, and data encryption and compression products.

