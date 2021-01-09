MAX Exchange Token (MAX) Price Tops $0.12 on Exchanges

MAX Exchange Token (CURRENCY:MAX) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. One MAX Exchange Token token can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000289 BTC on major exchanges. MAX Exchange Token has a total market cap of $209,107.89 and approximately $33,905.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, MAX Exchange Token has traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $40,141.32 or 0.99622786 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00007705 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00016016 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $98.18 or 0.00243667 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $61.99 or 0.00153859 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.50 or 0.00420663 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001942 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.78 or 0.00031713 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001339 BTC.

About MAX Exchange Token

MAX Exchange Token (MAX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 309,951,620 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,798,551 tokens. The official website for MAX Exchange Token is max.maicoin.com . MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject

MAX Exchange Token Token Trading

MAX Exchange Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAX Exchange Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MAX Exchange Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MAX Exchange Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

