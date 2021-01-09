Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $108.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Masonite International Corp. is a designer and manufacturer of interior and exterior doors. It offers residential molded, flush, stile and rail, louvre and specially-ordered commercial and architectural doors and exterior residential steel, fiberglass, wood doors and entry systems. The company’s portfolio of brands consist of Masonite(R), Marshfield(R), Premdor(R), Mohawk(R), Megantic(R), Algoma(R), Baillargeon(R), Birchwood Best(R) and Lemieux(R). It markets and sells product to remodeling contractors, builders, homeowners, retail dealers, lumberyards, commercial and general contractors and architects through wholesale and retail distribution channels. Masonite International Corp. is headquartered in Florida US. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub raised Masonite International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Masonite International from $111.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. TheStreet cut Masonite International from a b rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine raised Masonite International from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on Masonite International from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Masonite International presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $100.40.

Shares of Masonite International stock opened at $98.48 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Masonite International has a 12 month low of $34.88 and a 12 month high of $109.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 56.60 and a beta of 1.79.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.38. Masonite International had a return on equity of 22.09% and a net margin of 2.01%. The business had revenue of $588.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Masonite International will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jay Ira Steinfeld purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $100.99 per share, for a total transaction of $50,495.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,495. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Randal Alan White sold 1,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.30, for a total value of $133,800.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,733 shares in the company, valued at $2,179,819.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Masonite International by 8.2% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 624,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,490,000 after acquiring an additional 47,409 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in Masonite International by 120.0% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 440,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,327,000 after buying an additional 240,167 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Masonite International by 55.4% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 335,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,037,000 after buying an additional 119,667 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Masonite International by 1.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 286,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,169,000 after buying an additional 3,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Masonite International by 1.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 259,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,222,000 after buying an additional 4,672 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

About Masonite International

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

