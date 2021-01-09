Martkist Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $5,031.00 (MARTK)

Martkist (CURRENCY:MARTK) traded 11.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. One Martkist coin can currently be bought for about $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Martkist has traded up 99.9% against the U.S. dollar. Martkist has a total market capitalization of $76,188.57 and approximately $5,031.00 worth of Martkist was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Martkist alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00005407 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001212 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00005045 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0844 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000139 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000626 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded down 29% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Martkist Profile

Martkist (MARTK) is a coin. Martkist’s total supply is 14,938,269 coins and its circulating supply is 14,750,269 coins. The official message board for Martkist is medium.com/@martkist . The official website for Martkist is www.martkist.org

Martkist Coin Trading

Martkist can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Martkist directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Martkist should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Martkist using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Martkist Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Martkist and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.