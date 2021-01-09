Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) Raised to Overweight at Stephens

Stephens upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $246.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $314.00 to $282.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $311.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $262.00 price target for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $249.78.

Shares of MLM traded up $2.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $310.43. The stock had a trading volume of 497,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,035,088. Martin Marietta Materials has a fifty-two week low of $135.08 and a fifty-two week high of $311.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $275.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $241.18. The firm has a market cap of $19.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.95. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials will post 10.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.41%.

In other Martin Marietta Materials news, EVP Roselyn R. Bar sold 10,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.64, for a total transaction of $2,747,498.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,609,916.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 23.1% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,223 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the third quarter worth approximately $219,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 166.2% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6,267 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 3,913 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 3.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 185,789 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,726,000 after purchasing an additional 5,524 shares in the last quarter. 93.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

