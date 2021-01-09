MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

MKTX has been the topic of several other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on MarketAxess from $578.00 to $576.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $590.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Loop Capital upped their price objective on MarketAxess from $621.00 to $631.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Compass Point upped their price objective on MarketAxess from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on MarketAxess from $517.00 to $562.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MarketAxess currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $509.55.

NASDAQ MKTX opened at $552.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.05 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $554.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $519.43. MarketAxess has a fifty-two week low of $275.49 and a fifty-two week high of $606.45.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $164.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.13 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 42.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that MarketAxess will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.13, for a total transaction of $141,532.50. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 7,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,296,360.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen P. Casper sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.96, for a total value of $416,220.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,882,576. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,462 shares of company stock worth $38,841,565 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in MarketAxess by 13.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the third quarter worth approximately $3,675,000. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 47.6% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 6,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,486,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 1.8% in the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

