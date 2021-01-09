MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MarineMax, Inc. is the nation’s largest recreational boat and yacht retailer. Focused on premium brands, such as Sea Ray, Boston Whaler, Meridian, Hatteras, Azimut Yachts, Ocean Alexander, Galeon, Grady-White, Harris, Crest, Scout, Sailfish, Sea Pro, Scarab Jet Boats, Aquila, and Nautique, MarineMax sells new and used recreational boats and related marine products and services as well as provides yacht brokerage and charter services. MarineMax currently has 62 retail locations in Alabama, California, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Rhode Island, South Carolina and Texas and operates MarineMax Vacations in Tortola, British Virgin Islands. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of MarineMax from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of MarineMax in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of MarineMax from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of MarineMax from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of MarineMax in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.33.

Shares of NYSE HZO traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.07. 381,434 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 434,187. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.24. MarineMax has a one year low of $7.24 and a one year high of $39.96. The company has a market cap of $820.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.78.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty retailer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $398.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.53 million. MarineMax had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 18.47%. MarineMax’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that MarineMax will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman William H. Mcgill, Jr. sold 25,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total transaction of $890,547.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Allen Watters sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total transaction of $293,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,608,995.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,183 shares of company stock valued at $3,308,832 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of MarineMax during the second quarter worth $26,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 85.8% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,206 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of MarineMax during the third quarter worth $34,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MarineMax during the third quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of MarineMax during the third quarter worth $118,000.

About MarineMax

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, boats, and sport cruisers; mega-yachts, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

