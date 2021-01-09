Marathon Gold Co. (MOZ.TO) (TSE:MOZ) Given New C$3.50 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Marathon Gold Co. (MOZ.TO) (TSE:MOZ) had its price objective increased by National Bank Financial from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on MOZ. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Marathon Gold Co. (MOZ.TO) from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Raymond James set a C$2.85 price objective on Marathon Gold Co. (MOZ.TO) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Marathon Gold Co. (MOZ.TO) from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Eight Capital upped their price target on shares of Marathon Gold Co. (MOZ.TO) from C$2.65 to C$2.90 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th.

Get Marathon Gold Co. (MOZ.TO) alerts:

TSE MOZ opened at C$2.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$617.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 19.48 and a quick ratio of 19.36. Marathon Gold Co. has a 12 month low of C$0.71 and a 12 month high of C$3.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.37.

Marathon Gold Co. (MOZ.TO) (TSE:MOZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C($0.01). As a group, analysts anticipate that Marathon Gold Co. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider BCI Ventures Inc sold 39,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.56, for a total transaction of C$101,376.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,012,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$53,791,974.40. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 102,500 shares of company stock valued at $262,634.

About Marathon Gold Co. (MOZ.TO)

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Read More: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Gold Co. (MOZ.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Gold Co. (MOZ.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.