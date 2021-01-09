MAP Protocol (MAP) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $107,470.00

MAP Protocol (CURRENCY:MAP) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. MAP Protocol has a market capitalization of $8.28 million and approximately $107,470.00 worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MAP Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0260 or 0.00000064 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, MAP Protocol has traded up 6.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002457 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000799 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.58 or 0.00023517 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.58 or 0.00106931 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 66.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $285.50 or 0.00700514 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.09 or 0.00218591 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.35 or 0.00052381 BTC.

About MAP Protocol

MAP Protocol’s genesis date was September 11th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 318,474,889 tokens. The official website for MAP Protocol is www.maplabs.io . MAP Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/marcopolo-protocol . MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @marcopologlobal

MAP Protocol Token Trading

MAP Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAP Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MAP Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MAP Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

