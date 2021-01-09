ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) SVP Sells $336,070.00 in Stock

ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) SVP Richard Buchband sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.02, for a total transaction of $336,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,650.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE:MAN opened at $96.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.01, a P/E/G ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 2.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.20. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.57 and a 12 month high of $100.99.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 0.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a $1.17 dividend. This is an increase from ManpowerGroup’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.09. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 31.41%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MAN. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 5.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,920,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $214,125,000 after buying an additional 147,990 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,831,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $134,310,000 after purchasing an additional 23,770 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in ManpowerGroup by 614.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,789,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $123,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538,835 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP raised its stake in ManpowerGroup by 46.5% during the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,112,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,577,000 after acquiring an additional 353,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 78.2% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 647,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,508,000 after buying an additional 284,387 shares in the last quarter. 87.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MAN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist raised ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $64.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised ManpowerGroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of ManpowerGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ManpowerGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $90.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.91.

About ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

