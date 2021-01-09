Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) versus Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Head-To-Head Review

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) and Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, profitability and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Manhattan Associates and Nutanix’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Manhattan Associates $617.95 million 11.43 $85.76 million $1.32 84.25 Nutanix $1.31 billion 4.79 -$872.88 million ($4.19) -7.41

Manhattan Associates has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Nutanix. Nutanix is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Manhattan Associates, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Manhattan Associates and Nutanix, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Manhattan Associates 1 1 5 0 2.57 Nutanix 0 7 9 0 2.56

Manhattan Associates currently has a consensus price target of $112.00, indicating a potential upside of 0.71%. Nutanix has a consensus price target of $34.00, indicating a potential upside of 9.50%. Given Nutanix’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Nutanix is more favorable than Manhattan Associates.

Volatility & Risk

Manhattan Associates has a beta of 1.96, suggesting that its stock price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nutanix has a beta of 1.95, suggesting that its stock price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Manhattan Associates and Nutanix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Manhattan Associates 14.09% 52.61% 21.11% Nutanix -69.59% -1,175,319.00% -40.41%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

97.2% of Manhattan Associates shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.0% of Nutanix shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Manhattan Associates shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.7% of Nutanix shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Manhattan Associates beats Nutanix on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc. develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions. It also provides inventory optimization and planning solutions; maintenance services comprising customer support services and software enhancements; professional services, such as solutions planning and implementation, and related consulting services; and training and change management services. In addition, the company resells computer hardware, radio frequency terminal networks, radio frequency identification chip readers, bar code printers and scanners, and other peripherals. It offers products through direct sales personnel, as well as through partnership agreements with various organizations. The company operates in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Manhattan Associates, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc. develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis, an enterprise cloud platform that converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking services; Nutanix Prism, a consumer-grade control plane, which provides management and analytics; and Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution. It also offers Nutanix Calm, an application marketplace, which provides automation services that streamline application lifecycle management and deliver powerful hybrid cloud orchestration; Nutanix Files, a software-defined file storage solution; Nutanix Flow, an application-centric firewall services; and Prism, a solution to manage multiple clusters within a single datacenter. In addition, the company provides Nutanix Objects, a software-defined S3-compatible object services; Nutanix Karbon, offers deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments; Nutanix Era, an automated database management solutions; Nutanix Xi Leap, a cloud-based disaster recovery service to maintain IT operations in the event of a datacenter outage; and Xi Frame, a desktop-as-a-service platform to deliver virtual apps or desktops to users from multiple public cloud environments and/or an enterprises private cloud datacenter, as well as developing Nutanix Clusters solution, which allows deployment of on-premises running on a various qualified hardware platforms in public cloud environments, such as Amazon Web services. It serves customers in a range of industries, including automotive, consumer goods, education, energy, financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, media, public sector, retail, technology, and telecommunications, as well as service providers. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

