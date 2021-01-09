Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Sets New 12-Month High at $108.42

Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $108.42 and last traded at $108.14, with a volume of 323 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $106.54.

MANH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist increased their price target on Manhattan Associates from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. ValuEngine cut Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.29.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $102.24 and a 200-day moving average of $96.63. The company has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.55 and a beta of 1.96.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $149.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.81 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 52.61%. The company’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Eddie Capel sold 10,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.11, for a total value of $1,096,048.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 305,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,157,743.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas E. Noonan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total value of $2,081,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 123,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,873,018.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MANH. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 61.8% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 683 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the third quarter worth about $114,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 10.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,420 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Manhattan Associates during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $148,000. 97.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH)

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

Further Reading: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.