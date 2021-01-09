Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Sets New 12-Month High at $108.42

Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $108.42 and last traded at $108.14, with a volume of 323 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $106.54.
MANH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist increased their price target on Manhattan Associates from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. ValuEngine cut Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.29.
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $102.24 and a 200-day moving average of $96.63. The company has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.55 and a beta of 1.96.
In related news, CEO Eddie Capel sold 10,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.11, for a total value of $1,096,048.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 305,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,157,743.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas E. Noonan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total value of $2,081,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 123,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,873,018.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MANH. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 61.8% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 683 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the third quarter worth about $114,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 10.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,420 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Manhattan Associates during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $148,000. 97.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH)
Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.
