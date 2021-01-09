Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) PT Raised to $2.00

Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) had its price objective lifted by analysts at B. Riley from $1.50 to $2.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 11.11% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Maiden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

Get Maiden alerts:

Shares of MHLD opened at $2.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $190.80 million, a PE ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Maiden has a 1 year low of $0.38 and a 1 year high of $2.60.

Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The insurance provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $37.25 million during the quarter. Maiden had a net margin of 5.24% and a negative return on equity of 2.91%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Maiden stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD) by 130.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,460 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.09% of Maiden worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 22.97% of the company’s stock.

Maiden Company Profile

Maiden Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty reinsurance solutions to regional and specialty insurers primarily in Europe and internationally. The company writes treaties on a quota share basis and excess of loss basis. It also offers auto and credit life insurance products through its insurer partners to retail clients.

Featured Story: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Maiden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maiden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.