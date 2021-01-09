Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

MGY has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. MKM Partners cut Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Northland Securities upgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.40.

Magnolia Oil & Gas stock opened at $8.46 on Friday. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 12 month low of $3.23 and a 12 month high of $12.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 2.71.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a negative return on equity of 1.06% and a negative net margin of 199.68%. The business had revenue of $121.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.77 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Magnolia Oil & Gas will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Stephen I. Chazen acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.77 per share, with a total value of $230,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MGY. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 589.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 2nd quarter worth about $88,000. 62.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company's properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

