Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) Trading 6.8% Higher

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC)’s share price traded up 6.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $16.49 and last traded at $15.94. 411,445 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 247% from the average session volume of 118,542 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.92.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Magic Software Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magic Software Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Magic Software Enterprises in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Magic Software Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.62. The stock has a market cap of $780.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.46 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.51.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $94.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.50 million. Magic Software Enterprises had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 4.85%. Equities analysts expect that Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Magic Software Enterprises by 81.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 39,213 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 17,606 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Magic Software Enterprises by 265.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,584 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 2,604 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Magic Software Enterprises by 186.5% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 35,754 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 23,273 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Magic Software Enterprises by 332.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 52,887 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 40,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP bought a new stake in Magic Software Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at about $436,000. 15.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

