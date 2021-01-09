Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $17.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Magic Software Enterprises, a member of the Formula Group, develops, markets and supports software development and deployment technology that enables enterprises to accelerate the process of building and deploying applications that can be rapidly customized and integrated with existing systems. Magic technology, applications and professional services are available through a global network of subsidiaries, distributors and Magic solutions partners. (PRESS RELEASE) “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub cut Magic Software Enterprises from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine lowered Magic Software Enterprises from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Magic Software Enterprises in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGIC traded up $1.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.94. 411,645 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,542. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.51. Magic Software Enterprises has a 12-month low of $6.31 and a 12-month high of $16.87. The firm has a market cap of $780.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.54 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.63.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Magic Software Enterprises had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 4.85%. The business had revenue of $94.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Magic Software Enterprises will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,385,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Magic Software Enterprises by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 169,474 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after buying an additional 6,725 shares in the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. boosted its stake in Magic Software Enterprises by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 87,079 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 20,180 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Magic Software Enterprises by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 63,377 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 7,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Magic Software Enterprises by 332.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 52,887 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 40,663 shares during the last quarter. 15.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Magic Software Enterprises Company Profile

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

