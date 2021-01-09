Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) Now Covered by Mizuho

Mizuho started coverage on shares of Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) in a research note published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on MGTA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Magenta Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of Magenta Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Magenta Therapeutics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.06.

NASDAQ MGTA opened at $8.42 on Wednesday. Magenta Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $5.76 and a 52-week high of $15.90. The company has a market capitalization of $406.73 million, a P/E ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.33 and a 200-day moving average of $7.34.

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.08. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Magenta Therapeutics will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 10.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,767,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,018,000 after acquiring an additional 165,994 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $295,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $1,196,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $257,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.74% of the company’s stock.

About Magenta Therapeutics

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel medicines to extend the curative power of stem cell transplant, gene therapy, genome editing, and cell therapy to patients. Thecompany is developing C100, C200, and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a novel stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an antibody-drug conjugate program to prevent acute graft and host diseases.

