Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC) Plans Dividend of $11.00

Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC) announced a dividend on Wednesday, December 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be given a dividend of 11.00 per share by the conglomerate on Friday, January 8th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 11th. This is an increase from Macquarie Infrastructure’s previous dividend of $1.44.
Macquarie Infrastructure has decreased its dividend by 81.6% over the last three years.
Shares of MIC stock opened at $40.40 on Friday. Macquarie Infrastructure has a 1 year low of $12.50 and a 1 year high of $45.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 1.51.
MIC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from $38.00 to $43.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from $35.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Macquarie Infrastructure to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $43.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Barclays raised shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Macquarie Infrastructure currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.25.
Macquarie Infrastructure Company Profile
Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of infrastructure and infrastructure-like businesses that provide services to corporations, government agencies and individual customers primarily in the United States. It operates through: International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT), Atlantic Aviation, and MIC Hawaii segments.
