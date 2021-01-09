Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC) Plans Dividend of $11.00

Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC) announced a dividend on Wednesday, December 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be given a dividend of 11.00 per share by the conglomerate on Friday, January 8th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 11th. This is an increase from Macquarie Infrastructure’s previous dividend of $1.44.

Macquarie Infrastructure has decreased its dividend by 81.6% over the last three years.

Shares of MIC stock opened at $40.40 on Friday. Macquarie Infrastructure has a 1 year low of $12.50 and a 1 year high of $45.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 1.51.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The conglomerate reported ($10.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($10.41). Macquarie Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 67.23% and a positive return on equity of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $202.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.50 million. Equities research analysts expect that Macquarie Infrastructure will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

MIC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from $38.00 to $43.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from $35.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Macquarie Infrastructure to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $43.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Barclays raised shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Macquarie Infrastructure currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.25.

Macquarie Infrastructure Company Profile

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of infrastructure and infrastructure-like businesses that provide services to corporations, government agencies and individual customers primarily in the United States. It operates through: International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT), Atlantic Aviation, and MIC Hawaii segments.

