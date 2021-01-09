Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) (TSE:LUN) Price Target Raised to C$13.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) (TSE:LUN) had its price objective boosted by Canaccord Genuity from C$10.50 to C$13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on LUN. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from C$9.00 to C$8.50 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating and set a C$11.00 price target on shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Eight Capital boosted their price target on Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from C$10.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from C$10.80 to C$12.80 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, CSFB lifted their target price on Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$11.01.

Shares of TSE LUN traded down C$0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$11.87. The stock had a trading volume of 2,125,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,469,649. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$10.38 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.56. The firm has a market cap of C$8.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97. Lundin Mining Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$4.08 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.47.

Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) (TSE:LUN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The mining company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$800.47 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Lundin Mining Co. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.10%.

In related news, Senior Officer Mikael Schauman acquired 132,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$4.32 per share, with a total value of C$570,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 214,000 shares in the company, valued at C$924,480. Also, Senior Officer Stephen Trelawney Gatley bought 33,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$8.17 per share, with a total value of C$272,306.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 175,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,432,446.10. Insiders acquired 228,330 shares of company stock valued at $1,114,706 in the last quarter.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

