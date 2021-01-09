Lundin Energy (OTCMKTS:LUPEY) Trading Down 0.9%

Lundin Energy AB (OTCMKTS:LUPEY)’s share price dropped 0.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $26.25 and last traded at $26.25. Approximately 121 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 3,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.50.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.98 and a 200 day moving average of $23.79.

Lundin Energy Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LUPEY)

Lundin Energy AB is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. It explores, develops and produces oil and gas, and develops other energy resources. The company was founded in May 2001 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

