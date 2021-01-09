Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BidaskClub lowered Lumber Liquidators from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Wedbush raised their target price on Lumber Liquidators from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Lumber Liquidators from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Lumber Liquidators from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Lumber Liquidators in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.83.

NYSE LL opened at $31.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $916.20 million, a P/E ratio of 19.71, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.25. Lumber Liquidators has a 12 month low of $3.77 and a 12 month high of $34.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.37. Lumber Liquidators had a return on equity of 29.29% and a net margin of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $295.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. Lumber Liquidators’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lumber Liquidators will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Lumber Liquidators during the 3rd quarter worth $282,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 570.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 225,470 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,972,000 after acquiring an additional 191,844 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lumber Liquidators during the 3rd quarter worth $265,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Lumber Liquidators in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Lumber Liquidators in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,398,000. Institutional investors own 69.11% of the company’s stock.

Lumber Liquidators Company Profile

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species; engineered hardwood, laminate, resilient vinyl flooring, waterproof vinyl plank, and porcelain tile flooring products; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlayments, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood brand.

