Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BidaskClub lowered Lumber Liquidators from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Wedbush raised their target price on Lumber Liquidators from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Lumber Liquidators from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Lumber Liquidators from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Lumber Liquidators in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.83.
NYSE LL opened at $31.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $916.20 million, a P/E ratio of 19.71, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.25. Lumber Liquidators has a 12 month low of $3.77 and a 12 month high of $34.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Lumber Liquidators during the 3rd quarter worth $282,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 570.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 225,470 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,972,000 after acquiring an additional 191,844 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lumber Liquidators during the 3rd quarter worth $265,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Lumber Liquidators in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Lumber Liquidators in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,398,000. Institutional investors own 69.11% of the company’s stock.
Lumber Liquidators Company Profile
Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species; engineered hardwood, laminate, resilient vinyl flooring, waterproof vinyl plank, and porcelain tile flooring products; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlayments, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood brand.
