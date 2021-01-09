LUKSO Achieves Market Capitalization of $6.51 Million (LYXe)

LUKSO (CURRENCY:LYXe) traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 9th. LUKSO has a total market capitalization of $6.51 million and approximately $2.33 million worth of LUKSO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LUKSO token can currently be purchased for about $1.71 or 0.00004203 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, LUKSO has traded 37.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.09 or 0.00039503 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00005082 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.85 or 0.00284455 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002458 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00030184 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,228.08 or 0.03015353 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002456 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00012433 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

LUKSO Token Profile

LYXE is a token. Its genesis date was July 27th, 2018. LUKSO’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,803,994 tokens. LUKSO’s official Twitter account is @lukso_io . The official website for LUKSO is lukso.network . The official message board for LUKSO is medium.com/lukso

Buying and Selling LUKSO

