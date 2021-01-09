Logansport Financial (OTCMKTS:LOGN) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Logansport Financial (OTCMKTS:LOGN) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Logansport Financial stock opened at $44.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.23 million, a PE ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.19. Logansport Financial has a one year low of $31.40 and a one year high of $50.00.

Logansport Financial (OTCMKTS:LOGN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.98 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Logansport Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 15th.

About Logansport Financial

Logansport Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Logansport Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in Cass County, Indiana. Its personal banking products and services include checking accounts, rite accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, health savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts; mortgage, home equity lines of credit, home improvement, construction, commercial buildings, farm, consumer, education, and car loans, as well as loans for single family and multi-family dwellings; and overdraft, and internet and mobile banking services.

