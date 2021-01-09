LocalCoinSwap (LCS) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $5.00

LocalCoinSwap (CURRENCY:LCS) traded up 4.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. In the last week, LocalCoinSwap has traded up 24.2% against the dollar. One LocalCoinSwap token can now be purchased for $0.0201 or 0.00000050 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. LocalCoinSwap has a total market capitalization of $1.04 million and approximately $5.00 worth of LocalCoinSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00004543 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 26% against the dollar and now trades at $15.22 or 0.00037965 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001170 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.28 or 0.00020651 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002641 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002465 BTC.

LocalCoinSwap Profile

LocalCoinSwap (LCS) is a token. Its launch date was March 15th, 2018. LocalCoinSwap’s total supply is 71,092,905 tokens and its circulating supply is 51,880,129 tokens. LocalCoinSwap’s official message board is medium.com/localcoinswap . LocalCoinSwap’s official Twitter account is @Localcoinswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for LocalCoinSwap is www.localcoinswap.com . The Reddit community for LocalCoinSwap is /r/LocalCoinSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

LocalCoinSwap Token Trading

LocalCoinSwap can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LocalCoinSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LocalCoinSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LocalCoinSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

