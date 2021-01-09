Lobstex (LOBS) Price Reaches $0.0719 on Exchanges

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded up 19.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 8th. Lobstex has a market cap of $1.51 million and $686,767.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lobstex coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0719 or 0.00000176 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Lobstex has traded 37.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Lobstex alerts:

Bonorum (BONO) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $93.92 or 0.00229653 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0913 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 40.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00009444 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.68 or 0.00026126 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00008646 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003941 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded up 38.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000016 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001023 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 161.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Lobstex Profile

Lobstex (LOBS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 21,048,630 coins and its circulating supply is 21,048,618 coins. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Lobstex is www.lobstex.com. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Lobstex

Lobstex can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lobstex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lobstex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lobstex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lobstex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.