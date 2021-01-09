LMP Automotive (NASDAQ:LMPX) Trading Up 7.6%

LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMPX) rose 7.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $27.00 and last traded at $27.00. Approximately 131,799 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 143,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.09.

Separately, BidaskClub cut LMP Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 1st.

The company has a current ratio of 13.25, a quick ratio of 8.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.68.

LMP Automotive (NASDAQ:LMPX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.18). LMP Automotive had a negative return on equity of 9.28% and a negative net margin of 9.60%. The business had revenue of $13.37 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMPX. Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of LMP Automotive in the third quarter valued at $233,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in LMP Automotive by 194.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 7,575 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in LMP Automotive by 82.9% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 65,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 29,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in LMP Automotive by 1,295.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,700,000 after acquiring an additional 126,552 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

About LMP Automotive (NASDAQ:LMPX)

LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc operates an e-commerce and facilities-based platform for consumers who desire to buy, sell, subscribe for, or finance pre-owned and new automobiles in the United States. It buys pre-owned automobiles primarily through auctions or directly from other automobile dealers and new automobiles from manufacturers and manufacturer distributors at fleet rates.

