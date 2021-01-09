LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Downgraded to “Hold” at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC cut shares of LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.net reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on LIVN. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of LivaNova from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of LivaNova from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LivaNova from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $66.29.

Shares of LIVN opened at $65.84 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.71 and its 200 day moving average is $52.23. LivaNova has a fifty-two week low of $33.40 and a fifty-two week high of $77.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of -15.31, a P/E/G ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.39.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.18. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 21.88% and a positive return on equity of 5.55%. The business had revenue of $240.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that LivaNova will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in LivaNova by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in LivaNova by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in LivaNova by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 4,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of LivaNova during the 3rd quarter worth $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CVÂ) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

