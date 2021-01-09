Littlefield (OTCMKTS:LTFD) Trading Up 18.6%

Littlefield Co. (OTCMKTS:LTFD) was up 18.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.25 and last traded at $0.25. Approximately 500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 6,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.21.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.19.

Littlefield Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LTFD)

Littlefield Corporation, through its subsidiaries, acquires and operates bingo halls in the United States. The company was formerly known as American Bingo & Gaming Corporation. Littlefield Corporation was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

