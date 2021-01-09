Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) to Issue $0.32 Quarterly Dividend

Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 8th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%.

NYSE:LNN opened at $144.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.45 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.34. Lindsay has a 12-month low of $71.86 and a 12-month high of $144.98.

Get Lindsay alerts:

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.10). Lindsay had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The company had revenue of $108.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Lindsay will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LNN shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Lindsay from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Lindsay from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood upgraded Lindsay from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Lindsay presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.25.

Lindsay Company Profile

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

See Also: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Lindsay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindsay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.