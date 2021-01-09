Limoneira (LMNR) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:LMNR opened at $17.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.69. The company has a market cap of $308.04 million, a P/E ratio of -24.01, a P/E/G ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.04. Limoneira has a 52-week low of $10.60 and a 52-week high of $21.85.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th will be given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. This is an increase from Limoneira’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Limoneira’s payout ratio is currently -66.67%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LMNR shares. TheStreet raised Limoneira from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Limoneira from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Limoneira from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.20.

In other news, CEO Harold S. Edwards sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $153,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 164,611 shares in the company, valued at $2,798,387. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Palamountain sold 5,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $99,450.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,379. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

About Limoneira

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, Other Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons.

