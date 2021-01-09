Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Liminal BioSciences Inc. is a biotechnology company. It engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel small molecule compounds for respiratory, liver and renal diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of PBI-4050, which are in clinical stage. Liminal BioSciences Inc., formerly known as Prometic Life Sciences Inc., is based in Laval, Canada. “

Get Liminal BioSciences alerts:

LMNL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bloom Burton restated a “hold” rating on shares of Liminal BioSciences in a research note on Monday, October 5th. BidaskClub cut Liminal BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Liminal BioSciences in a report on Monday, December 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Liminal BioSciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.92.

Shares of LMNL opened at $4.17 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. Liminal BioSciences has a 12 month low of $3.51 and a 12 month high of $31.45. The stock has a market cap of $98.53 million, a P/E ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.84.

Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $0.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.38 million. Liminal BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 196.39% and a negative net margin of 2,758.32%. Equities analysts expect that Liminal BioSciences will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Liminal BioSciences stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. 14.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Liminal BioSciences

Liminal BioSciences Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from diseases that have unmet medical needs. It operates through two segments, Small Molecule Therapeutics and Plasma Derived Therapeutics.

See Also: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Liminal BioSciences (LMNL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Liminal BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liminal BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.