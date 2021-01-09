Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) CEO Sells $87,498.60 in Stock

Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) CEO Robert A. Lento sold 20,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.20, for a total transaction of $87,498.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Robert A. Lento also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Limelight Networks alerts:

On Tuesday, December 15th, Robert A. Lento sold 24,876 shares of Limelight Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total transaction of $100,499.04.

On Tuesday, December 1st, Robert A. Lento sold 20,833 shares of Limelight Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.45, for a total value of $92,706.85.

On Monday, November 16th, Robert A. Lento sold 25,126 shares of Limelight Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.98, for a total value of $100,001.48.

On Thursday, October 15th, Robert A. Lento sold 15,749 shares of Limelight Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total value of $95,281.45.

LLNW stock opened at $4.35 on Friday. Limelight Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.43 and a fifty-two week high of $8.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a current ratio of 5.34. The company has a market capitalization of $534.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.50 and a beta of 0.79.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The information services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.03). Limelight Networks had a negative return on equity of 4.51% and a negative net margin of 3.62%. The firm had revenue of $59.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Limelight Networks, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on LLNW. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Limelight Networks in a report on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.75 price objective on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Limelight Networks from $8.50 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Craig Hallum downgraded Limelight Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Limelight Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Truist started coverage on Limelight Networks in a report on Friday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.44.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLNW. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in Limelight Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Limelight Networks by 5,435.2% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,026 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7,881 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Limelight Networks in the third quarter worth about $67,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Limelight Networks in the second quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Bluefin Trading LLC purchased a new position in Limelight Networks in the second quarter worth about $95,000. 73.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Limelight Networks

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates private networks that deliver Websites, mobile applications, videos, music, software, games, and APIs; offers live and on-demand video delivery services; and provides online video platforms that help organizations manage, publish, syndicate, analyze, and monetize video contents.

Read More: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Limelight Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limelight Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.