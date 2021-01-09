LightwaveRF plc (LWRF.L) (LON:LWRF) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.62

LightwaveRF plc (LWRF.L) (LON:LWRF)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.62 and traded as low as $0.50. LightwaveRF plc (LWRF.L) shares last traded at $0.63, with a volume of 927,123 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.99. The company has a market capitalization of £1.24 million and a PE ratio of -0.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.63.

LightwaveRF plc (LWRF.L) Company Profile (LON:LWRF)

LightwaveRF plc provides smart home automation devices in the United Kingdom, Asia, the Middle East, and rest of Europe. It offers Internet platform with applications and connected devices, which provide integrated remote control and monitoring of light, heat, power, and security. The company provides sockets, dimmers, relays, thermostats, heating, energy, sensing, monitoring, and control devices.

