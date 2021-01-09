Lightspeed POS Inc. (LSPD.TO) (TSE:LSPD) Price Target Raised to C$105.00

Lightspeed POS Inc. (LSPD.TO) (TSE:LSPD) had its target price hoisted by TD Securities from C$82.00 to C$105.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on LSPD. Pi Financial dropped their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS Inc. (LSPD.TO) from C$56.00 to C$52.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Cormark boosted their target price on Lightspeed POS Inc. (LSPD.TO) from C$60.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS Inc. (LSPD.TO) from C$67.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Raymond James increased their target price on Lightspeed POS Inc. (LSPD.TO) from C$61.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS Inc. (LSPD.TO) from C$56.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lightspeed POS Inc. (LSPD.TO) currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$71.92.

Get Lightspeed POS Inc. (LSPD.TO) alerts:

Shares of LSPD stock opened at C$86.12 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$76.80 and a 200 day moving average of C$50.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.06, a current ratio of 7.24 and a quick ratio of 7.02. Lightspeed POS Inc. has a 1-year low of C$10.50 and a 1-year high of C$90.76. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.15 billion and a PE ratio of -105.41.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc. The company's solutions cover front-end customer experience that include point of sale, omni-channel engagement, home delivery, and order and loyalty management, as well as management of discounts, price rules, and gift cards; back-end operations management comprising product and menu, inventory, bookings and membership, customer, employee, accounting, floor and table, workflow, reporting and analytics, and real-time dashboard; and integrated payment gateway solutions.

Featured Story: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed POS Inc. (LSPD.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed POS Inc. (LSPD.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.