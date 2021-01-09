Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR) Trading Down 9.3%

Lightbridge Co. (NASDAQ:LTBR) shares dropped 9.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.54 and last traded at $4.89. Approximately 547,051 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 648,545 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.39.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Lightbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th.

The company has a market cap of $33.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 3.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.07.

Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The energy company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Lightbridge stock. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Lightbridge Co. (NASDAQ:LTBR) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,050 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000. Brookstone Capital Management owned approximately 0.51% of Lightbridge at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

About Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR)

Lightbridge Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a nuclear fuel technology company. It focuses on developing and commercializing metallic nuclear fuels that could enhance resistance of nuclear fuel in existing and new nuclear reactors with a meaningful impact on addressing climate change and air pollution.

